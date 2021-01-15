Sopho Kochoradze

New Year Campaign Banner

Sopho Kochoradze
Sopho Kochoradze
  • Save
New Year Campaign Banner winter snow ecommerce gifts santa 2021 newyear christmas banner illustration design
Download color palette

New year campaign main visual for e-commerce website www.vendoo.ge

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2021
Sopho Kochoradze
Sopho Kochoradze

More by Sopho Kochoradze

View profile
    • Like