Siggi Baldursson

Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)
Hey Dribbblers,

This is a continuation of the front page from a website I designed for a Danish company that is breaking into the market with its web-builder tool Svift.net

It was important to showcase parts of the builder, so I incorporate some selected parts of the UI from the Svift.net product along with some brand elements that I created for the client to be used throughout their media.

Rebound of
Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)
By Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
