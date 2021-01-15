Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers,
This is a continuation of the front page from a website I designed for a Danish company that is breaking into the market with its web-builder tool Svift.net
It was important to showcase parts of the builder, so I incorporate some selected parts of the UI from the Svift.net product along with some brand elements that I created for the client to be used throughout their media.
More to come soon.
All feedback welcome.
Thanks for viewing!