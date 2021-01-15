Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thais Torres

Magnolia business card

Thais Torres
Thais Torres
  • Save
Magnolia business card brand illustration minimal logo design feminine logo business card mockup branding logotype visual id logo
Download color palette

Magnólia's business card design.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/74950981/Magnolia

Thais Torres
Thais Torres

More by Thais Torres

View profile
    • Like