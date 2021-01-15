Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The client was a law firm, formed by two sisters. Holanda is their mother's surname, and Tomaz their father's.

As their creativity and sensibility came mostly from their mother's upbringing, and the righteousness and traditionalism came from their father, who was also a lawyer, I embody this in the logo design. The "T" represents balance and justice, and the "H" represents innovation.

More about this project in https://www.behance.net/gallery/106666821/HT-Advogadas

