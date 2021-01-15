Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ingrid Burgess

New Store Nasri baby shop

Ingrid Burgess
Ingrid Burgess
  • Save
New Store Nasri baby shop magazine ad illustration photography design advertising advertise
Download color palette

This was a publication for a baby store, they open a new store in the city.
We celebrate a newborn, we drink when a baby is born, why not combine the elegance of a champagne glass with the cuteness of the baby bottle.

For work inquires:
iburgess@ictodsgn.com
www.ictodsgn.com
+1 703.640.4598

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2021
Ingrid Burgess
Ingrid Burgess

More by Ingrid Burgess

View profile
    • Like