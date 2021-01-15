design by Taya

Logo for YouTube channel

Logo for YouTube channel space neon cyberpunk technology dark logo illustration illustrator futurism
Logo, can used for YouTube channel, darkwave group music album, or a video game. Drawed in futuristic and space style, in dark colors palette.

Posted on Jan 15, 2021
