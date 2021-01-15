Jessika Z

Cryptocurrency startup landing page

Cryptocurrency startup landing page
LIVE SITE (portfolio version)
https://loopnest.webflow.io

THE COMPANY
Loopnest is a Hong Kong fintech startup that provides blockchain technology related services.

THE PROJECT
Loopnest needed a one-page website that lists the services they offer and contact information.

MY TASKS
- Designed page layout
- UI design with microinteractions
- Front-end development

TOOLS
HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

FINAL DELIVERABLES
HTML / CSS / JS and image files

Year: 2020
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: completed
Job type: remote, contract

__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

UI design & Front end development
