Cryptocurrency startup landing page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LIVE SITE (portfolio version)
https://loopnest.webflow.io
THE COMPANY
Loopnest is a Hong Kong fintech startup that provides blockchain technology related services.
THE PROJECT
Loopnest needed a one-page website that lists the services they offer and contact information.
MY TASKS
- Designed page layout
- UI design with microinteractions
- Front-end development
TOOLS
HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects
FINAL DELIVERABLES
HTML / CSS / JS and image files
Year: 2020
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: completed
Job type: remote, contract
__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com