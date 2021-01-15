Cryptocurrency Startup Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LIVE SITE (portfolio version)
https://loopnest.webflow.io
THE COMPANY
Loopnest is a Hong Kong fintech startup that provides blockchain technology related services.
THE PROJECT
Loopnest needed a one-page website that lists the services they offer and contact information.
MY TASKS
- Designed page layout
- UI design with microinteractions
- Front-end development
TOOLS
HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects
FINAL DELIVERABLES
HTML / CSS / JS and image files
Year: 2020
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: completed
Job type: remote, contract
__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com