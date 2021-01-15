raha mohamadi

Fruit sorting spad logo concept

Fruit sorting spad logo concept spad internet ux ui typography type minimal logo design logo illustration identity icon graphic design flat design character branding brand app animation
Download color palette

Concept Logo Fruit sorting spad
Designer / raha mohamadi / 2021

My gmail: rahamohammadigraphic@gmail.com

Instageam : http://instagram.com/rahagrdn

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/raha-mohammadi-b164391a1

