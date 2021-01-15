Md Shihab Uddin

Awork logo design

Awork logo design branding design app letter logo letter a brand designer minimal minimalist logo design brand mark brand design modern logo icon logotype concept app logo illustration design brand identity branding logo
Awork logo design.
The logo concept: Letter A + W
Logo style: Simple, Minimal, Flat, Icon, Easy, modern, And conceptual
Hope you like it. Leave me your valuable opinion. Thank you so much!
