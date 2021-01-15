Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghdeep Sarkar

PATRIOTISM

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
emotions artwork politics minimal flag desk illustrator vector color interior urban art patriotism nation illustration design digital illustrator illustration
The sudden shiver of excitement and happiness that comes up like lightning on hearing the national anthem, is the inspiration behind this illustration.

I'm available for hire,
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

