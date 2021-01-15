Yacht Renting App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How is it doing, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed a Yachts Rent App — an app where you can find a yacht for a sea trip or a party! 🛳

🌊On the first screen you can see yachts that can be rented and recommendations. The second screen shows the selected yacht. You can find out the dimensions, capacity, rent or add to favorites.

💸And the third screen there is a payment. You can choose the start and end dates of the lease, select a bank card and view the order details.

🚢Colour palette is mostly blue, because it is associated with the sea freshness and cleanliness. Also the blue color calms the user.

⚓️The trick of the is an opportunity to quickly pick up and rent a yacht, having familiarized with the characteristics.

Created by Eugene Khalturin

