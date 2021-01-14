Irina Skaska

SCANDINAVIAN TALE

SCANDINAVIAN TALE wallpaper design christmas clipart etsyshop nursery art digital art summer style illustration textile design packaging ornament seamless pattern folk art digital graphic
Scandinavian Tale is a magic set of vector illustrations, patterns, items for decoration in a Scandinavian style. This Scandinavian clipart is ideal for children's room decor, creating posters, postcards, tags, backgrounds, wallpapers, fabrics, notebooks covers, decorations for the holiday.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/924584142/scandinavian-woodland-animals-clipart?ref=shop_home_active_2

