Jordan Jenkins for unfold
Heatwatch Logo
Heatwatch Logo watch identity typography type vector arrows mark icon branding logo letter h energy building temperature control heating heatwatch
Here is another unused logo I designed for Heatwatch. Heatwatch's focus is to give you better control over your property heating and spend. Would love to hear your thoughts!

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at www.unfold.co/contact

