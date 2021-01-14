ActiveColor

Lawry’s as an Elevated Digital Experience

ActiveColor
ActiveColor
Hire Us
  • Save
Lawry’s as an Elevated Digital Experience restaurant branding webdevelopment webdesign website color ui ux design
Lawry’s as an Elevated Digital Experience restaurant branding webdevelopment webdesign website color ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. Lawry's-Dribble1.jpg
  2. Lawry's-Dribble2b.jpg

Lawry's website needed to reflect the luxury of the brand on all devices, while creating a cohesive experience and that prioritizes their online conversions.

Balancing between legacy and modern, user needs and business needs - for five different brands in multiple locations while making the entire experience seem connected and seamless was the great challenge.

Learn more about this project at our website

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2021
ActiveColor
ActiveColor
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by ActiveColor

View profile
    • Like