Lawry’s as an Elevated Digital Experience

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lawry's website needed to reflect the luxury of the brand on all devices, while creating a cohesive experience and that prioritizes their online conversions.
Balancing between legacy and modern, user needs and business needs - for five different brands in multiple locations while making the entire experience seem connected and seamless was the great challenge.
Learn more about this project at our website