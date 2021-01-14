Tanjil Ahmed

Chatbot landing page

Tanjil Ahmed
Tanjil Ahmed
  • Save
Chatbot landing page design icon illustration typography color uiux ui landingpage chat bot
Download color palette

Hi Folks!!
Today I made this landing page for a bot service web.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.
-----------------------

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2021
Tanjil Ahmed
Tanjil Ahmed

More by Tanjil Ahmed

View profile
    • Like