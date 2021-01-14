🔥 Daility 2 UI Kit [Light mode] | 280+ Artboards

Daility 2 UI Kit 🔥

👀 Behance present [50,000+px height]:

"https://www.behance.net/gallery/107547611/Daility-2-UI-KIT-280-Artboards-SketchXDFigma-"

Daility 2 is a workout app with 100+ screens & 140+ widgets also with 40+ graphs and charts. in 2 themes dark and light.

🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:

" www.piqo.design/ui8 "

―

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW