Hang in there Danang - Client: THE COFFEE HOUSE

Hang in there Danang - Client: THE COFFEE HOUSE social media new normal illustrator digital illustration digital art covid-19 covid illustration brand geometry cityscape thecoffeehouse vietnam danang artwork art illustration design
“Hang in There Da Nang” - one of a few illustrations done for THE COFFEE HOUSE

The initial ideas were to show sincere support, positivity, and gratefulness to people working at the front line protecting others during the second national wave of the pandemic-Covid-19.

Read more about this series of illustrations here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110411647/THE-COFFEE-HOUSE-Da-Nang

or visit my website for more: https://quand.onuniverse.com/

