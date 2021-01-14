Hang in there Danang - Client: THE COFFEE HOUSE

Trending designs to inspire you
“Hang in There Da Nang” - one of a few illustrations done for THE COFFEE HOUSE
The initial ideas were to show sincere support, positivity, and gratefulness to people working at the front line protecting others during the second national wave of the pandemic-Covid-19.
Read more about this series of illustrations here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110411647/THE-COFFEE-HOUSE-Da-Nang
or visit my website for more: https://quand.onuniverse.com/