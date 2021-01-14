🔵 Carsy UI Kit | 30+ Screens

Hi! 👋

This is the Carsy UI Kit, that is about cars shopping & renting 🚙

We feel that all tastes can be found in these subjects. 30+ screen for 3 platforms (Figma, sketch, and XD), and of course along with design system and style guide 🔥

You will be free to use all our updates ✨

What’s inside: 🧐

— 30+ High-quality unique screens

— Style guide and Components layers

— Modern design system

— Available for Sketch, XD, Figma

— Trendy

We hope you guys enjoy using it 😍

Press "L" on your keyboard ❤️

----------------

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW