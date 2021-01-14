Maulana Guntur Alharits

PLANTER UI APPLICATION

Maulana Guntur Alharits
Maulana Guntur Alharits
  • Save
PLANTER UI APPLICATION uxdesign ui designs uiindonesia leaf logo leaf ui ux go green plant illustration uiuxdesigner uiuxdesign ui design ui ecommerce app ecommerce ecommerce design uidesign uiux application ui planter plants
Download color palette

Helloo Everyone!
So this UI Application made by me, this application for the sale plants by the barcode. I hope you like it guys!

If you like it just press "L" on keyboard 💗
Also comments and thoughts are greatly appreciated.

Thanks for watching and stay safe!
Got a project?, small or big project, please hit me up👋📞
📩 : gunturalharits28@gmail.com
📲 : https://www.instagram.com/gunturalll/

Maulana Guntur Alharits
Maulana Guntur Alharits

More by Maulana Guntur Alharits

View profile
    • Like