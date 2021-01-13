Yolanda ju

2020 Portfolio

2020 Portfolio dashboard web design graphic visual style guide glass font design pop style gradient color ui design illustration
It's the end of the year, and the cover of the report of defense and debriefing done in the first period. The evolution of design using frosted glass. I hope you like it!
年底了，头一段时间做的答辩述职报告封面。运用磨砂玻璃进行的演变设计，希望你喜欢！

