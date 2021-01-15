Adobe live - Squatty car Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I just want to thank everyone who tuned in to my Adobe live stream over the past two days on Behance. We completely illustrated this squatty little car The creative pain from start to finish in just two days with the help of some amazing viewer suggestions and Adobe Illustrator Adobe Photoshop if you missed the live stream, we have a prerecorded version available (link below) 🙏✌️ made with Wacom Cintiq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tx2rZ7pR8Ck