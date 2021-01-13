Nakia

Full Identity Branding-The Loft Co-Working Space

Full Identity Branding-The Loft Co-Working Space clean social media assets design social media marketing icon brand identity design logo design logo typography brand identity brand design minimal graphic design branding
THE LOFTS:
The Loft is an all women's Co-working space and community.

There branding required a FRESH, BRIGHT, FEMININE, SOPHISTICATED, CLEAN, and modern look.

This project consisted of a full brand design for their grand opening, signage mock-ups, and keynote presentation templates.

Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Cover Templates
*Signage
*Presentation Slides

My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity

