Full Identity Branding-The Loft Co-Working Space

THE LOFTS:
The Loft is an all women's Co-working space and community.
There branding required a FRESH, BRIGHT, FEMININE, SOPHISTICATED, CLEAN, and modern look.
This project consisted of a full brand design for their grand opening, signage mock-ups, and keynote presentation templates.
Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Cover Templates
*Signage
*Presentation Slides
My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity