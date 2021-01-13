Full Identity Branding-The Loft Co-Working Space

THE LOFTS:

The Loft is an all women's Co-working space and community.

There branding required a FRESH, BRIGHT, FEMININE, SOPHISTICATED, CLEAN, and modern look.

This project consisted of a full brand design for their grand opening, signage mock-ups, and keynote presentation templates.



Deliverable:

*Full Brand Identity

*Brand Guidelines

*Brand Strategy

*Social Media Cover Templates

*Signage

*Presentation Slides

My Role:

*Brand Design

*Art Direction

*Brand Identity