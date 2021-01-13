Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nakia

Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio

Nakia
Nakia
Hire Me
  • Save
Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio clean logo design social media marketing social media assets brand identity design brand identity brand design typography icon minimal logo design graphic design branding
Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio clean logo design social media marketing social media assets brand identity design brand identity brand design typography icon minimal logo design graphic design branding
Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio clean logo design social media marketing social media assets brand identity design brand identity brand design typography icon minimal logo design graphic design branding
Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio clean logo design social media marketing social media assets brand identity design brand identity brand design typography icon minimal logo design graphic design branding
Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio clean logo design social media marketing social media assets brand identity design brand identity brand design typography icon minimal logo design graphic design branding
Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio clean logo design social media marketing social media assets brand identity design brand identity brand design typography icon minimal logo design graphic design branding
Download color palette
  1. Vitamin-Sea-logo-on-scene.jpg
  2. Artboard 2-100.jpg
  3. Vitamin+Sea+Mood+Board+color+blues.jpg
  4. Vitamin+sea+scene mock up.JPG
  5. Vitamin+sea+mockup.jpg
  6. business-card-mockup-on-wooden-tray.jpg

Vitamin Sea SUP (stand up paddle boarding) Yoga is a yoga school in the Maldives. Their project consisted of full brand design service and correlating business cards.

Their branding request was SERENE, CALM, and REJUVENATING with a touch of luxury.

They also wanted to incorporate shades of blue to represent the Maldives water.

Deliverables:
*Custom Logo Design
* Brand Guide Lines
* Business Cards
* Website Assets
* Social Media Assets

Nakia
Nakia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nakia

View profile
    • Like