Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Vitamin Sea SUP (stand up paddle boarding) Yoga is a yoga school in the Maldives. Their project consisted of full brand design service and correlating business cards.
Their branding request was SERENE, CALM, and REJUVENATING with a touch of luxury.
They also wanted to incorporate shades of blue to represent the Maldives water.
Deliverables:
*Custom Logo Design
* Brand Guide Lines
* Business Cards
* Website Assets
* Social Media Assets