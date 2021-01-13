Full Identity Branding-Vitamin Sea Yoga and Surf Studio

Vitamin Sea SUP (stand up paddle boarding) Yoga is a yoga school in the Maldives. Their project consisted of full brand design service and correlating business cards.

Their branding request was SERENE, CALM, and REJUVENATING with a touch of luxury.

They also wanted to incorporate shades of blue to represent the Maldives water.

Deliverables:

*Custom Logo Design

* Brand Guide Lines

* Business Cards

* Website Assets

* Social Media Assets