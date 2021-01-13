Ahmet Yasir Kılıç

Turkish Toast App

Ahmet Yasir Kılıç
Ahmet Yasir Kılıç
  • Save
Turkish Toast App ui food app app food toast glassmorphism morphism glass trends 2021
Download color palette

Hello there!
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2021
Ahmet Yasir Kılıç
Ahmet Yasir Kılıç

More by Ahmet Yasir Kılıç

View profile
    • Like