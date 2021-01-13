Good for Sale
Fontfabric

That's multi-script for you 🔥

Fontfabric
Fontfabric
Hire Me
  • Save
That's multi-script for you 🔥 type design font design serif typeface serif font family serif font serif fonts type typeface font fontfabric typography

Alkes | Multi script serif of 14 styles

Price
$169
Buy now
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Alkes | Multi script serif of 14 styles
Download color palette

Alkes | Multi script serif of 14 styles

Price
$169
Buy now
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Alkes | Multi script serif of 14 styles

Details from our favorite multi-script serif Alkes!

We're currently celebrating its latest success—MyFonts named Alkes one of "The Best New Font Families 2020"

Treat your font collection to a new high-quality serif
>>> http://bit.ly/alkes-sale-dribbble

Fontfabric
Fontfabric
We design fonts.
Hire Me

More by Fontfabric

View profile
    • Like