National Bank of Ukraine official coins store

Design and of the eCommerce platform for the National Bank of Ukraine. The simple and minimalistic interface hides powerful backend: automation of the logistics processes, powerful finance and stock reporting systems for multiple bank departments.

Automation

Ever since new coin appears on the website, the system automatically generates the new release banner without any human interruption. All magic happens below the hood.

Nothing Excess

Photo, year of the issue, value, mintage, and price are the most important criteria according to the research. Subtle borders and white background focuses the user's attention on the most important things.

Coin First

Detailed photo image of the product that allows viewing every tiny detail of the product became a bridgehead for the product page design. Our task was to place all important and necessary information while keeping the page simple.

Visual Components

We’ve designed a visual style that references real Ukrainian coins and banknotes that inherits the original identity of the National Bank of Ukraine. Another design decision we’ve made was using the ‘El Messiri’ typeface. The designed visual style has highlighted the specialization of the marketplace.