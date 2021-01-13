Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrew Zbrutskii
Minimal

National Bank of Ukraine official coins store

Andrew Zbrutskii
Minimal
Andrew Zbrutskii for Minimal
Hire Us
  • Save
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
National Bank of Ukraine official coins store ecommerce shop store coins site uiux white web design
Download color palette
  1. Template-cover-desktop 2.jpg
  2. Frame 381.jpg
  3. Frame 380.jpg
  4. Frame 379.jpg
  5. Frame 382.jpg
  6. Frame 383.jpg
  7. Frame 384.jpg
  8. Frame 385.jpg

Design and of the eCommerce platform for the National Bank of Ukraine. The simple and minimalistic interface hides powerful backend: automation of the logistics processes, powerful finance and stock reporting systems for multiple bank departments.

Automation
Ever since new coin appears on the website, the system automatically generates the new release banner without any human interruption. All magic happens below the hood.

Nothing Excess
Photo, year of the issue, value, mintage, and price are the most important criteria according to the research. Subtle borders and white background focuses the user's attention on the most important things.

Coin First
Detailed photo image of the product that allows viewing every tiny detail of the product became a bridgehead for the product page design. Our task was to place all important and necessary information while keeping the page simple.

Visual Components
We’ve designed a visual style that references real Ukrainian coins and banknotes that inherits the original identity of the National Bank of Ukraine. Another design decision we’ve made was using the ‘El Messiri’ typeface. The designed visual style has highlighted the specialization of the marketplace.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2021
Minimal
Minimal
We craft simple yet powerful web and mobile solutions
Hire Us

More by Minimal

View profile
    • Like