National Bank of Ukraine official coins store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design and of the eCommerce platform for the National Bank of Ukraine. The simple and minimalistic interface hides powerful backend: automation of the logistics processes, powerful finance and stock reporting systems for multiple bank departments.
Automation
Ever since new coin appears on the website, the system automatically generates the new release banner without any human interruption. All magic happens below the hood.
Nothing Excess
Photo, year of the issue, value, mintage, and price are the most important criteria according to the research. Subtle borders and white background focuses the user's attention on the most important things.
Coin First
Detailed photo image of the product that allows viewing every tiny detail of the product became a bridgehead for the product page design. Our task was to place all important and necessary information while keeping the page simple.
Visual Components
We’ve designed a visual style that references real Ukrainian coins and banknotes that inherits the original identity of the National Bank of Ukraine. Another design decision we’ve made was using the ‘El Messiri’ typeface. The designed visual style has highlighted the specialization of the marketplace.