Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Techeshta

V-Blog - Personal Blog Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
V-Blog - Personal Blog Template blog design personal website modern minimal list lifestyle instagram grid elegant creative clean blogger blog template blog
Download color palette

V-Blog is a simple and creative landing page template based on Figma. The template contains all the necessary elements required for creating a professional and appealing website. It is an excellent choice for all sorts of intentions, like fashion, travel, lifestyle, food, and sports.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable. It is also compatible with retina screens and popular web browsers out of the box.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like