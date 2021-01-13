V-Blog - Personal Blog Template

V-Blog is a simple and creative landing page template based on Figma. The template contains all the necessary elements required for creating a professional and appealing website. It is an excellent choice for all sorts of intentions, like fashion, travel, lifestyle, food, and sports.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable. It is also compatible with retina screens and popular web browsers out of the box.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Fully Supportive

✔️ Pixel Perfect

