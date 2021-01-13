Barrie Surjadi

Apple Music Redesign

Barrie Surjadi
Barrie Surjadi
  • Save
Apple Music Redesign ux ui ios app design apple music app
Download color palette

Redesigning Apple Music app.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2021
Barrie Surjadi
Barrie Surjadi

More by Barrie Surjadi

View profile
    • Like