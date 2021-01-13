Festivals & Events App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, dribbble-people! We have a new shot for an app for buying tickets to various festivals. Check it out! 🎫



🔍 On the initial screen you can choose a category or use search, further a slider popular festivals on the card shows the name and date.



🎶 The next screen displays detailed information about the festival, its photo, description and time of the event, location and users who are interested in this festival. It also displays the price and the possibility to purchase a ticket.



🌚A dark background affects the user emotionally, it highlights other colors and they look bright compared to black. In this way, bright photos of festivals stand out here.



😎 The trick of the app is a quick way to get acquainted with information about various festivals and buy a ticket.



Created by Alena Kovaleva

