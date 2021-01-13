Zen

Misskey Big Sur icons

Misskey Big Sur icons affinity designer icon design icons big sur misskey
Check out these unofficial Misskey Big Sur icons we made, these are designed by Zen, visit Zen's Misskey profile page to check out the download informations. https://misskey.io/@zen_/

Posted on Jan 13, 2021
