ECM Event App

This is event app management tools, where users able to attend meeting events with features:
- Barcode scan for registration event
- T-shirt registration menu
- Coupon and point info
- Games
- Leaderboard info
My contribution:
- Ideation for creating flow
- Design & implement UI
- Design & implement UX
- Create the final prototype
Tools used:
- Adobe illustrator
- Adobe XD