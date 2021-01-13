ECM Event App

Annisa Lestari

This is event app management tools, where users able to attend meeting events with features:

- Barcode scan for registration event
- T-shirt registration menu
- Coupon and point info
- Games
- Leaderboard info

My contribution:
- Ideation for creating flow
- Design & implement UI
- Design & implement UX
- Create the final prototype

Tools used:
- Adobe illustrator
- Adobe XD

Posted on Jan 13, 2021
