Art Aasom

Whitepaper Design

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
  • Save
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Whitepaper Design dollars asset ebook digital print corporate finance payments icon cryptocurrency blockchain logo illustration branding vector design white paper whitepaper
Download color palette
  1. kusd.jpg
  2. kusd2.png
  3. kusd3.png
  4. kusd4.png
  5. kusd5.png
  6. kusd6.png
  7. kusd1.png

Hello Dribbblers!
Here's our another Whitepaper design for KUSD.
KUSD is a cross-chain, business-friendly blockchain payments platform.
Hope you guys enjoyed it. If you like it, press 'L'❤
Follow our page to get more inspirations!!

We're available for work: contact@nodeberry.com

Regards,
Art Aasom

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive

More by Art Aasom

View profile
    • Like