Welovegraphics

Ordery Delivery Illustrations

Welovegraphics
Welovegraphics
Ordery Delivery Illustrations courier app design app website figma vector illustrations delivery
Ordery Illustrations

Ordery Illustrations

Hello, Guys! Our first product!
Ordery - 10 minimalistic delivery illustrations. The set will perfectly fit into the design of an application or website about food delivery, delivery of large goods and equipment.

Posted on Jan 12, 2021
Welovegraphics
Welovegraphics
Illustrations for websites, apps and presentations
