UI Icon Set: Business & Finance

Hello, everyone 👋
Today I designed UI icon set to make interfaces and presentations stand out. With pixel-perfect design, icons look sharp at any size. 3 styles - line, solid and duotone provide the flexibility to use the icons according to the typography and visual design.
20 icons for each style created on 24 pixel keyline grid. Neatly organised Figma component library also was done.
Any thoughts?
𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝗺𝗲 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 😊
Thanks for watching!
