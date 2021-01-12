Actor Management App Wireframes

Hey guys!

Here at Zajno, I've been working on a web application for talent agents to help them manage work with their clients.

The app is focused on actor management and helps agents set up castings and track their clients' events and projects.

What you see above are the app wireframes. The designs are coming soon so stay tuned, can't wait to share them with you! In the meantime, what do you think of the wireframes?

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram