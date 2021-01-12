Yuliya Osyka

Dancing On The Color Spectrum

"Dancing On The Color Spectrum" is an illustration about the relationship between the complementary colors on the spectrum (color wheel): red and green.

Longlisted for the World Illustration Awards 2021.

See full illustration and work process at yuliyaosyka.com/dancing_on_the_spectrum

