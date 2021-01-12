Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brad Dawson

Myplanet - Staff T-Shirt Design

Brad Dawson
Brad Dawson
Each year a new staff t-shirt is given to employees. I created a subtle front design to allow for wear in most environments, and a larger back graphic featuring a reinterpreted version of a employee-favourite Myplanet pattern.

The back also includes a customizable label called the Myplanet Indentification System. It features the year of print which will be updated with each new shirt design, and a space for the wearer to sign their name. Fabric paint markers in white, silver and orange were provided and employees were encouraged to further customize the shirt as they wished.

View the full project including the rest of the assets I designed at https://www.behance.net/gallery/103635255/Myplanet-Brand-Assets

(2019)

Brad Dawson
Brad Dawson
Visual Designer & Digital Artist
