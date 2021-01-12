Ariel Jedrzejczak

Store Poster - Cart & Checkout

I spent a lot of time tweaking the best mobile experience. I tried to make a cart and checkout as simple as possible. Unfortunately, I was limited by the Woocommerce system, but I am still very satisfied with the result. From adding to a cart to paying for an order - it's just a few clicks.

My fascination with e-commerce began with this poster shop which I designed and implemented a few years ago. Last year I decided to give it a more modern look and after months of after hour designing and coding, I can finally say it's working!
It's my field for experiments, just for fun, so you can't order anything :)

You can check it live here

