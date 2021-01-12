Store Poster - Product Page on iPad

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My fascination with e-commerce began with this poster shop which I designed and implemented a few years ago. Last year I decided to give it a more modern look and after months of after hour designing and coding, I can finally say it's working!
It's my field for experiments, just for fun, so you can't order anything :)
You can check it live here