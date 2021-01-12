Ariel Jedrzejczak

Store Poster - Product Listing & Page

Ariel Jedrzejczak
Ariel Jedrzejczak
Hire Me
  • Save
Store Poster - Product Listing & Page brand design store design storeposter posters poster product listing product page shopify woocomerce web store brand ux ui branding ecommerce design ecommerce
Download color palette

My fascination with e-commerce began with this poster shop which I designed and implemented a few years ago. Last year I decided to give it a more modern look and after months of after hour designing and coding, I can finally say it's working!
It's my field for experiments, just for fun, so you can't order anything :)

You can check it live here

Ariel Jedrzejczak
Ariel Jedrzejczak
E-commerce lover. Available for new freelance work ✌🏻
Hire Me

More by Ariel Jedrzejczak

View profile
    • Like