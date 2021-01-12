* arvai

@web | 00.1*

* arvai
* arvai
Hire Me
  • Save
@web | 00.1* website web landing designer branding brand motion animation graphic clean design elegant gif simple minimalist minimal modern vector flat loop
Download color palette

web asset for personal branding - *arvai

matearvai.com
behance
linkedin

Any feedback appreciated!

* arvai
* arvai
<p> designer from bp & media design student @ metu </p>
Hire Me

More by * arvai

View profile
    • Like