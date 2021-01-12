Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trofer Instagram Template

Trofer Instagram Template branding illustration logo instagram stories instagram post typography instagram calor desgin design
Trefor instagram Template made with love inspired by aesthetic style combined with shapes and elements. Everything is fully editable, colours, text, fonts. This clean and creative layout gives you many possibilities of creativity. You can edit everything very easy in Photoshop, colours, shape, text, fonts. Easy place image in shape with smart objects

Specification

20PSD Files
Adobe Photoshop CS6 – CC 2019
High resolution
All files are well organized & layered
Pixel perfect shapes
Easy to change photos, fonts, shape, colour background
All shapes are vector based
All text is fully editable
Smart objects for easy image editing
Generally fully editable files
JPEG preview files
Preview Images are NOT included

