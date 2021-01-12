Trofer Instagram Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Trefor instagram Template made with love inspired by aesthetic style combined with shapes and elements. Everything is fully editable, colours, text, fonts. This clean and creative layout gives you many possibilities of creativity. You can edit everything very easy in Photoshop, colours, shape, text, fonts. Easy place image in shape with smart objects
Specification
20PSD Files
Adobe Photoshop CS6 – CC 2019
High resolution
All files are well organized & layered
Pixel perfect shapes
Easy to change photos, fonts, shape, colour background
All shapes are vector based
All text is fully editable
Smart objects for easy image editing
Generally fully editable files
JPEG preview files
Preview Images are NOT included
Edit