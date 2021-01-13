Vyacheslav Ksendzyk

Taxi Mobile App

Taxi Mobile App transportation transport car automobile ios product design product design map application mobile ux ui illustration b2c user experience user interface taxi app taxi saas
Hey guys! 👋 

Today we would like to demonstrate a new app for taxi rent. We took the basic rental flow and reworked it to be more user-friendly. Also, our illustrator created new 3D cars in vector for each car type.

