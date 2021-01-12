Anna Kravchenya
E-commerce website concept

E-commerce website concept landing minimal online store online shop website typography web branding ux ui design
Hi everybody,
Have a look at this concept of online shop for eyeglasses. It includes the homepage, pages for brands, detail pages, catalog, shopping cart, and the model page.
What do you think about this design? I’d love to see 😉 your opinion.
