Galaxy Exploration - 3D Design & UI Concept pt. 1.

Galaxy Exploration - 3D Design & UI Concept pt. 1.
Here we go agaaain! 💫

Hoy' Dribbblers, here I am with the next 3D practice, focusing on lighting and catchy surfaces.
This is the first landscape I've ever made, and I feel that it can be far more better in the future. I'm really happy the state that I achieved, but I'm going onward, and keep practicing.

Many thanks for everyone, who sharing tutorials on YT, because without them I wouldn't know sh1... anything 💛

Love & Light 🌞

A visual mind in love with Interface & 3D design 💫

