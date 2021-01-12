Investments App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Step right up, folks! Welcome our recent design — an app for people who invest in different companies 🤟

📈 The first screen is a splash screen. On the second screen, you can see the user’s investments, their balance, and the graph with statistics. Below you can see the most profitable companies and then all the rest.

💸 The third screen shows the investments of a particular company, its current balance, the graph of income, and recommendations with similar companies.

🦋 The app’s color scheme is monochromatic with bright accent colors. The combination of dark and lights tones helps to highlight the key elements of the app and show the most important information first.

💰 The interface is simple and intuitive because it was designed for people who are afraid to invest and think that it’s all too complicated. The design was intended to help users make some extra money.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Vakulenko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜