Travel Blog Template

Travel is an elegant and impressive website template based on Figma. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. This template is perfectly suitable for travel blogs, travel guides, or travel magazine websites.
It contains a Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
