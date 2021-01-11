Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Seasonal Cocktails Menu

The client, who makes seasonal and natural cocktails straight from a food cart, had a clear vision of how menu should look like.

As predicted Hick's law did his job - "the more choices, the more time users take to make their decisions".

The menu turned out to be not intuitive enough, but it allowed the actual customers convince the client to start working on a better version.

I decided to add it anyway, because I believe even that knowledge can be some inspiration:)

