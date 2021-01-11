Seasonal Cocktails Menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client, who makes seasonal and natural cocktails straight from a food cart, had a clear vision of how menu should look like.
As predicted Hick's law did his job - "the more choices, the more time users take to make their decisions".
The menu turned out to be not intuitive enough, but it allowed the actual customers convince the client to start working on a better version.
I decided to add it anyway, because I believe even that knowledge can be some inspiration:)