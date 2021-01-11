Volha Milovich

Mermaids - Belarusian Mythology Creature

Mermaids - Belarusian Mythology Creature slavic culture slavic slavic mythology character creature illustration book illustration children book illustration creature design childrens book mermaids
Illustration from a children book about Belarusian mythology creatures. Book is still in progress. Preorder book: https://igg.me/at/13spirits/x/26580612#/

